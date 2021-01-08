Here Are All The Trump Administration Officials Who Resigned In The Wake Of The Capitol Riot

President Donald Trump formally conceded the 2020 election on Thursday, but not before nearly a dozen high-ranking administration officials had already tendered their resignations following Wednesday’s tragedy at the Capitol.

Reports indicate that a group of Trump’s advisers convinced him to issue Thursday’s video statement to both insulate himself from potential ouster from office and prevent further resignations in the waning days of his presidency, although more resignations are still expected. At least three White House officials have specifically voiced concern to the Daily Caller about whether they will be employable or not if they do not resign prior to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. (RELATED: 41% Of Republicans, 63% Of Voters Think Trump Is Somewhat Or Very Responsible For Capitol Riots)

Here is a running list of all the senior Trump administration officials who have stepped down, citing the president’s incitement of the riots.

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” Chao wrote in a Thursday statement. “As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I cannot simply set aside.”

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation,” Chao tweeted.

“We should be highlighting and celebrating your Administration’s many accomplishments on behalf of the American people,” DeVos wrote in her resignation letter, telling Trump that he contributed to the chaos.

“Instead, we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protestors overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people’s business,” she wrote. “That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is an inflection point for me.”

Matthew Pottinger: Deputy National Security Advisor

Sarah Matthews: Deputy White House Press Secretary

“I was honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted. As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today,” Matthews said in a statement, according to the Hill. “I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.”

“I can’t do it. I can’t stay … We didn’t sign up for what you saw last night,” Mulvaney told CNBC.

“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” Mulvaney said, according to CNBC.

Tyler Godspeed: White House Counsel Of Economic Advisors

John Costello: Deputy Assistant Secretary, Department Of Commerce

Rickie Niceta: White House Social Secretary

Ryan Tully: Russia Advisor, National Security Council

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.