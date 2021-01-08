Politics

Here Are All The Trump Administration Officials Who Resigned In The Wake Of The Capitol Riot

President Trump Holds Campaign Rally For GOP Senate Candidates Ahead Of Runoff Election

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump formally conceded the 2020 election on Thursday, but not before nearly a dozen high-ranking administration officials had already tendered their resignations following Wednesday’s tragedy at the Capitol.

Reports indicate that a group of Trump’s advisers convinced him to issue Thursday’s video statement to both insulate himself from potential ouster from office and prevent further resignations in the waning days of his presidency, although more resignations are still expected. At least three White House officials have specifically voiced concern to the Daily Caller about whether they will be employable or not if they do not resign prior to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. (RELATED: 41% Of Republicans, 63% Of Voters Think Trump Is Somewhat Or Very Responsible For Capitol Riots)

Here is a running list of all the senior Trump administration officials who have stepped down, citing the president’s incitement of the riots.

Elaine Chao: Secretary of Transportation

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” Chao wrote in a Thursday statement. “As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I cannot simply set aside.”

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation,” Chao tweeted.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 28: Secretary of the Department of Transportation Elaine Chao speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union on February 28, 2020 in National Harbor, MD. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Betsy DeVos: Secretary of Education

“We should be highlighting and celebrating your Administration’s many accomplishments on behalf of the American people,” DeVos wrote in her resignation letter, telling Trump that he contributed to the chaos.

“Instead, we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protestors overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people’s business,” she wrote. “That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is an inflection point for me.”

US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos attends the "Getting America's Children Safely Back to School" event in the State Room of the white House in Washington, DC, on August 12, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Matthew Pottinger: Deputy National Security Advisor

United States Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 11, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Stephanie Grisham: First Lady’s Chief Of Staff

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Stephanie Grisham listens during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House October 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump held a cabinet meeting to discuss his administration’s agenda and made extensive remarks about impeachment and the situation on the Syrian/Turkish border. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sarah Matthews: Deputy White House Press Secretary

“I was honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted. As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today,” Matthews said in a statement, according to the Hill. “I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes questions from the media during a press briefing on November 20, 2020, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mick Mulvaney: Special Envoy To Northern Ireland

“I can’t do it. I can’t stay … We didn’t sign up for what you saw last night,” Mulvaney told CNBC.

“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” Mulvaney said, according to CNBC.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 28: Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has a conversation with Stephen Moore , Distinguished Visiting Fellow for Project for Economic Growth at The Heritage Foundation, on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union on February 28, 2020 in National Harbor, MD. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Tyler Godspeed: White House Counsel Of Economic Advisors

John Costello:  Deputy Assistant Secretary, Department Of Commerce 

Rickie Niceta: White House Social Secretary

Ryan Tully: Russia Advisor, National Security Council

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.