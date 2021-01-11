Brian Kilmeade Calls Pelosi Interview ‘Embarrassing,’ Slams Impeachment Efforts

Brian Kilmeade criticized efforts by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats to move forward with what would be the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The articles of impeachment were proposed following the riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, the incitement of which many have blamed on Trump. On Monday’s broadcast of “Fox and Friends,” Kilmeade said moving forward with impeachment isn’t what the nation should be focused on right now with such a short amount of time left in Trump’s term.

“Let me ask you something,” Kilmeade said. “If the inauguration is the next day and if you are Vice President Biden — who is going to become President Biden — why would you want to start with, ‘Oh yeah, let me focus on the last guy?’ Do you realize we’re in the middle of a pandemic? Do you realize that the vaccine has got to get into the arms of Americans because we’re losing people at a dizzying rate? Do you realize our vulnerability of our defense during transition? Do you realize the enemies that we have?”

Kilmeade then claimed that “the 25th Amendment is never gonna happen,” adding that he thought Pelosi’s “60 Minutes” interview on CBS was “embarrassing.” Pelosi appeared in Sunday’s broadcast of “60 Minutes” to express support for use of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Vice President Mike Pence is being urged to invoke the amendment, with a resolution expected to be introduced in the House Monday by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

Some Democrats seem to be wavering over the issue of impeachment, however, concerned that an impeachment trial could hinder the agenda in the early days of the Biden administration and potentially delay confirmations. (RELATED: Rep. Adam Kinzinger Doesn’t Think Impeachment ‘Is The Smart Move’)

“At some point can we do what’s best for the country and not what’s best for your party?” Kilmeade asked. “Don’t tell me there is any place that this is a good idea for the country to go through a speedy impeachment trial right now. That’s where the country should be focusing on? The last president, with nine days left? It makes absolutely no sense unless you just are trying to score political points and make it a vendetta.”