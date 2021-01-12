‘You Can’t Stop Me’ — Louie Gohmert Walks Around Newly Installed Metal Detector In Capitol On Way To Vote

Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert walked around a newly installed magnetometer inside the Capitol on his way to vote, telling the Capitol Police that he cannot be stopped.

The House installed the new magnetometers Tuesday and requires all members of Congress to walk through them before entering the House of Representatives chamber after rioters supporting Trump stormed the U.S. capitol Wednesday, committing acts of vandalism and violence. As a result of the riot, the electoral college certification process was postponed and members of Congress were forced to evacuate the building.

“The House Sergeant at Arms has decided that magnetometers will be set up outside of the press gallery office space to screen everyone going in to the House Chamber beginning at 6:00 PM today.. Will stay in effect for every day the House is in session for the foreseeable future,” Sarah Wire, the chair on the Standing Committee of Correspondents said in an email to members and staffers.

Gohmert, however, did not follow those new rules.

On Gohmert’s way to vote he said: “You can’t stop me; I’m on my way to a vote,” as he passed the police officers.

Louie Gohmert just walked around the magnetometer. “You can’t stop me; I’m on my way to a vote,” he said as he passed the cops. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 13, 2021

Another Republican lawmaker, Texas Rep. Chip Roy, shared his opposition with the new metal detector policy saying he will refuse to vote if he has to walk through the magnetometer.

“The metal detector policy for the House floor is unnecessary, unconstitutional, and endangers members. I did not comply tonight. I will not comply in the future,” Roy said in a statement.

Rep Chip Roy statement on new metal detector policy at Capitol: “The metal detector policy for the House floor is unnecessary, unconstitutional, and endangers members. I did not comply tonight. I will not comply in the future.” — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 13, 2021

In a statement to the Daily Caller, Gohmert said: “Article 1, Section 6 of the U.S. Constitution contains specific language prohibiting Members of Congress from being impeded on the way to a session of the House or to a vote. This is harassment. We need protection from the Speaker, not each other.”