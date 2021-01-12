Georgia Man Arrested After Threatening To Shoot Nancy Pelosi In A Text Message

A Georgia man was arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after they discovered threatening messages he wrote to a confidante saying he would make attempts at Nancy Pelosi’s life, according to a court document from a Washington D.C. district court.

A #Georgia man has been arrested for threatening to kill House Speaker #NancyPelosi by shooting her in the head. Cleveland Grover Meredith’s history is dotted with alarm bells. I’m taking a closer look at 11pm on @cbs46. #Washington #Politics #crime #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/liOcu0AaZY — Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 12, 2021

Agents from the FBI arrested the man, Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., on January 7 after learning that Meredith had sent these text message threats to a confidante and was also armed and in Washington DC for the pro-Trump U.S. Capitol Building riots, according to the court document.

In one text message, Meredith threatened to shoot Nancy Pelosi in the head: “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi C*NT’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV,” the court document said. In another message he wrote that he would attempt to drive his truck through the Capitol building lawn and run Nancy Pelosi over while she chews gum.

The FBI arrested Meredith after learning that he was located at the Holiday Inn in Washington D.C. to attend the riots at the Capitol and was also armed with two firearms and ammunition. They also searched his trailer and found a “Glock 19, nine-millimeter pistol, a Tavor X95 assault rifle and approximately hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” according to the court document. (RELATED: President Trump Could Be Impeached. What Happens Next Is Up In The Air)

The crimes that Meredith is suspected of committing were communicating a threat to another person’s life and possessing a firearm and rounds of ammunition in Washington DC, the court document said.