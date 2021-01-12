Illegal Immigrant Fatally Shoots Woman And Then Himself In Front Of Her 3-Year-Old, ICE Says

An illegal immigrant is suspected of shooting a woman in front of her 3-year-old daughter, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Herbert Nixon Flores, a 46-year old illegal alien with an extensive criminal background, committed suicide days later after killing 35-year old Karen Ruiz in Pacoima, California in front of their three-year-old child on Jan. 6, according to ICE.

Los Angeles Police arrived at the scene of the alleged shooting on Jan. 6 and pronounced Ruiz dead at the scene, according to NBC Los Angeles. Authorities have reportedly collected video footage of the chilling attack.

Flores is seen getting out of a vehicle parked in a driveway, chasing Ruiz with a gun and then shooting her multiple times. Screams of both Ruiz and her child can be heard on the videotape, NBC Los Angeles reported.

ICE has said that Flores was a repeat immigration offender and was wanted for immediate removal. A detainer for Flores was requested last year to the Los Angeles Police Department.

As a result of California’s stance on sanctuary immigration policies, LAPD denied the detainer. (RELATED: Suspect In San Francisco Area Fatal Stabbings Was Deported 3 Times, Not Turned Over To Authorities Due To Sanctuary Policy)

Flores, a Salvadoran national, has tangled with law enforcement on numerous occasions over concealed weapons, impersonation, disturbing the public peace, driving without a license as well as illegal entry, ICE noted.

ICE cites another instance where a detainer was ordered for a convicted child murderer but was denied, pointing to the unwillingness of California State authorities to enforce immigration laws currently on the books.

“Like so many other tragedies, this case illustrates the threat posed by the egregious and often recidivist criminal offenders our agency identifies, targets, and seeks to apprehend and remove, and is another example of how California’s sanctuary policies lead to violence against innocent victims while protecting illegal aliens who have no authority to be in our country,” ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Los Angeles Acting Field Office Director Andre Quinones said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.