Rep. Jayapal Tests Positive For COVID-19, Blames GOP Lawmakers, Capitol Riot

Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal announced Tuesday that she tested positive for COVD-19 after she and other members of Congress were held in a secret location while pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one,” Jayapal said in a statement.

“Only hours after Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic—creating a superspreader event ON TOP of a domestic terrorist attack,” she continued.

“Any Member who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy. I’m calling for every single Member who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol to be fined and removed from the floor by the Sergeant at Arms,” Jayapal said.

Democratic New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman tested positive Monday for COVD-19, also blaming the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Dozens of politicians across the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19. (RELATED: Rep. Kevin Brady Tests Positive For COVID-19)

Democratic Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore voted on the House floor for Rep. Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker, just six days after announcing that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of virus cases continues to rise in the United States with over 19 million cases and more than 330,000 deaths, The Washington Post reported.