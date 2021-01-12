Politics

Trump Says New Impeachment Push Is A ‘Continuation Of The Greatest Witch Hunt In The History Of Politics’

US President Donald Trump walks by supporters outside the White House on January 12, 2021 in Washington,DC before his departure to Alamo, Texas. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the House of Representatives’ latest impeachment push is a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”

Trump made the remarks as he departed the White House for a border wall ceremony in Alamo, Texas. The president called the idea “absolutely ridiculous” and added that he thinks “it’s causing tremendous anger.” (RELATED: Trump’s Approval Numbers Plummet After Capitol Hill Riot, Tying All-Time Low)

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on January 12, 2021. - Trump is traveling to Texas to review his border wall project. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump ignored questions about whether he will resign from office ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20, according to Reuters’ Jeff Mason.

Trump further elaborated on his speech that preceded the Capitol Hill riot upon arriving at Joint Base Andrews.

“If you look at what other people have said, politicians at a high level, about the riots during the summer the horrible riots in Portland and Seattle and various other places. That was a real problem, what they said,” he stated. “But they’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence and everybody to a T thought it was totally appropriate.”

House Democrats are expected to hold an impeachment vote Wednesday, yet some lawmakers, including Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, have suggested that the Senate does not have the votes to remove Trump from office.