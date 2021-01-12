Tucker Carlson: The ‘New Normal’ Of The Biden Era Is ‘Silencing, Blacklists, Social Credit Scores, Threats’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Monday that while the Democrats claimed President-elect Joe Biden would mean a return to normalcy, “the new normal” is now “silencing, blacklists, social credit scores [and] threats.”

“The irony of course is that the Biden era, which you probably didn’t welcome, was at the very least supposed to be a return to normal. That was the upside. But it turns out this is the new normal: silencing, blacklists, social credit scores, threats,” Carlson said on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Carlson was referencing a decision by a large group of corporations that have stopped all political donations to Republican representatives and senators who objected to the Electoral College certification of Biden’s victory. (RELATED: ‘I Can’t Go Home Tonight’: Parler CEO John Matze Says He’s Getting Death Threats)

“In the past few days, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Morgan Chase, Marriott, CitiGroup, Commerce Bank — not small companies — have all cut off donations for Republicans who objected in any way to this year’s election results. Companies like Dow AT&T, Morgan Stanley announced today they will do the same.”

Carlson noted that Citibank justified its decision by saying, “We want you to be assured that we will not support candidates who do not respect or rule of law.”

He asked whether that was “brand new standard” because he said it didn’t seem to apply to Democrats “who support flagrantly illegal sanctuary cities all over the country. Talk about an attack on the rule of law: but that doesn’t count.”

The Fox News host also cited a statement from Forbes magazine that was aimed at former Tump administration employees.

“Let it be known to the business world,” Carlson read, “hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie.”

Carlson said that amounted to a threat to “destroy” a business. “You want your country to fall apart completely: keep up fascist insanity like that, because it definitely will.”

Carlson noted that Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi questioned the results of the 2016 election without being accused of mounting an “insurrection” or being sidelined by corporations. “These same companies indeed remained quiet all last summer after BLM [Black Lives Matter] set fire to the ancient Episcopal church in front of the White House and drove the president of the United States into an underground bunker with violence. They said nothing.”

Carlson also said that corporate America “said nothing” when rioters destroyed property over the summer, “besieged a federal courthouse in Portland” or seized a section of downtown Seattle as “a breakaway republic.” (RELATED: Michelle Obama Calls On Big Tech Companies To ‘Permanently’ Ban Trump)

Conservatives have also been hit on social media following the riots at the Capitol. Twitter has permanently deleted President Donald Trump’s account and initiated a purge of other conservative accounts. Both Apple and Google banished the Parler app from their sites Saturday and Amazon deplatformed the site the following day.

In explaining its decision to remove Parler from its app store, Apple maintained that it has “always supported diverse points of view being represented” but said in a statement that Parler had contravened Apple’s content policy by allowing “threats of violence and illegal activity,” according to The New York Times.