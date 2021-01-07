Michelle Obama Calls On Big Tech Companies To ‘Permanently’ Ban Trump

Former first lady Michelle Obama released a statement Thursday saying that Big Tech companies should “permanently” ban President Donald Trump following the Wednesday riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“All I know is that now is a time for true patriotism,” the former first lady shared in a statement posted Thursday on Twitter. “Now is the time for those who voted for this president to see the reality of what they’ve supported-and publicly and forcefully rebuke him and the actions of that mob.”

Like all of you, I’ve been feeling so many emotions since yesterday. I tried to put my thoughts down here: pic.twitter.com/9xzRvrpk7y — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 7, 2021

“Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior,” she added. “And go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technology from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Join Speaking Agency With High-Profile Clients Like Barack, Michelle Obama)

“And if we have any hope of improving this nation, now is the time for swift and serious consequences for the failure of leadership that led to yesterday’s shame,” Obama continued. (RELATED: Obama-Produced Film Receives Oscar Nomination For Netflix Documentary)

On Wednesday, a “Save America” rally was held in Washington, D.C. where Trump spoke to supporters and said he would walk with them to the Capitol to “cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women” challenging his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

The rally eventually turned into a riot, with video surfacing of supporters fighting Capitol Hill police to get into the building. Twitter has since suspended Trump’s account.

Former President Barack Obama also released a statement on social media addressing the riot.

Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021

“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation,” Barack Obama shared on Twitter. “But we’d be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise.”

“For two months now, a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth — that this was not a particularly close election and that President-Elect Biden will be inaugurated on January 20,” he added. “Their fantasy narrative has spiraled further and further from reality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now we’re seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo.”