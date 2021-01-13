Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen, Michael Moore, Alyssa Milano And More Stars React To Trump Being Impeached Twice

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images/(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Chrissy Teigen, Michael Moore, Alec Baldwin, Alyssa Milano and more stars reacted Wednesday to the news that President Donald Trump has been impeached a second time.

“I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice,” Teigen tweeted following the news that the U.S. House of Representatives had voted to 232-197 to impeach the president. “I thought it was like dying.” (RELATED: Alec Baldwin, Cher And More Celebs React To What’s Happening In Georgia Senate Race)

“The vote is in,” Moore tweeted to his followers. “A sociopathic, disgraced, failed president who incited a violent insurrection which killed five people, injured dozens, damaged wide swaths of the Capitol bldg, and forced 535 members of Congress to flee for their lives — HE is now encased in INFAMY. Now CONVICT!” (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Suggests Republicans Don’t Know How To Win Elections ‘Without Voter Suppression’)

 

