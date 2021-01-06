Alec Baldwin, Cher And More Celebs React To What’s Happening In Georgia Senate Race

Alec Baldwin, Cher and more celebrities reacted Tuesday and Wednesday on social media to what’s happening in the Georgia Senate race runoffs.

“Whatever the final outcome, thank you to the courageous Democratic voters of Georgia,” Baldwin tweeted to his million followers. The post was noted by Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Says Anger Management Made Him Realize He’s ‘Not That Angry’)

Whatever the final outcome, thank you to the courageous Democratic voters of Georgia. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) January 6, 2021

While Cher simply tweeted, “STACEY ABRAMS IS A GODDESS.” (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Suggests Republicans Don’t Know How To Win Elections ‘Without Voter Suppression’)

STACEY ABRAMS IS A

GODDESS — Cher (@cher) January 6, 2021

Most of the stars praise went directly to former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams who has been credited with getting people in the state to register to vote, per The Hill. (RELATED: ‘He Stops At Nothing’ — Cher Urges Nancy Pelosi To Let Trump ‘Have His Fkng Money’)

.@staceyabrams is a real superhero. Once again saving us all. pic.twitter.com/rOEFUM63Hs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

It’s time for a new statues in the state of Georgia. start with Stacey Abrams, Latosha Brown, a little splash of white male decency, Raffensberger, and all of Georgia’s voting heroes. This is a beautiful day in the history of America and just what we needed to come out of 2020. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 6, 2021

YES LORD!!! THANK YOU GOD!!! THANK YOU @STACEYABRAMS, YOU ARE A FORCE!!! THANK YOU @fairfightaction and @faircount!!! THANK YOU GEORGIA!!! https://t.co/xEHzCFIrGJ — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) January 6, 2021

I’ll bet The day will come when President Joseph Biden bestows Stacey Abrams with the medal of freedom bringing honor back to it — rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 6, 2021

What Stacey Abrams has done is inestimable and patriotic and heroic!

“Like an old sweet song….” — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 6, 2021

Thank you isn’t enough but THANK YOU @staceyabrams @fairfightaction @NewGAProject @nseufot @BlackVotersMtr @GeorgiaDemocrat and every person on the ground in GA who made this happen. Forever in your debt. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 6, 2021

Thank you Georgia.

Thank you Black voters.

Thank you Latino voters.

Thank you AAPI voters. When we vote, we win. https://t.co/9aEGZIzHLt — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 6, 2021

At time of this publication, The New York Times reported that Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock had beat incumbent Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The second race is still too close to call between Democrat candidate Jon Ossoff and incumbent Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue.