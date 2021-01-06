Entertainment

Alec Baldwin, Cher And More Celebs React To What’s Happening In Georgia Senate Race

Alec_Baldwin_Cher (Photo:

(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM/ Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show )

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Alec Baldwin, Cher and more celebrities reacted Tuesday and Wednesday on social media to what’s happening in the Georgia Senate race runoffs.

“Whatever the final outcome, thank you to the courageous Democratic voters of Georgia,” Baldwin tweeted to his million followers. The post was noted by Entertainment Tonight.  (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Says Anger Management Made Him Realize He’s ‘Not That Angry’)

While Cher simply tweeted, “STACEY ABRAMS IS A GODDESS.”  (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Suggests Republicans Don’t Know How To Win Elections ‘Without Voter Suppression’)

Most of the stars praise went directly to former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams who has been credited with getting people in the state to register to vote, per The Hill. (RELATED: ‘He Stops At Nothing’ — Cher Urges Nancy Pelosi To Let Trump ‘Have His Fkng Money’)

At time of this publication, The New York Times reported that Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock had beat incumbent Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The second race is still too close to call between Democrat candidate Jon Ossoff and incumbent Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue.