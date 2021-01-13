Report: Hollywood Actress Jessica Campbell Dead At 38

Hollywood actress Jessica Campbell reportedly died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 38, her family has shared.

The “Election” star’s family told TMZ in a piece published Wednesday that the actress died December 29 in Portland, Oregon. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

A full autopsy has reportedly been done by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner and the family is currently waiting for results for an exact cause of death. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Jessica’s cousin, Sarah Wessling, told the outlet on the day she died, she reportedly had worked a regular day at her practice where she was a naturopathic physician.

She returned home to visit with her mother and aunt. Sarah said at some point Jessica left the room to go to the bathroom and never came back out.

When the family went to check on her they found she had reportedly collapsed on the floor. Attempts by the aunt and EMT to revive her were not successful.

For those that might not recall, Campbell played the role of Tammy Metzler in the comedy “Election” across from Reese Witherspoon, Matthew Broderick and Chris Klein.

She would then go on to guest star on a variety of hit TV shows like “Freaks and Geeks” and star in “The Safety of Objects” and “Junk” before walking away from a career in Hollywood.