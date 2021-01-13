Jake Tapper Calls Out Double-Amputee Veteran Congressman, Questions His ‘Commitment To Democracy In America’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper called out Republican Florida Rep. Brian Mast, who lost both his legs in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan, for purportedly not having a “commitment to democracy in America.”

Tapper brought up Mast’s vote against impeaching President Donald Trump while discussing the ongoing House proceedings and the topic of GOP opposition Wednesday with CNN’s Dana Bash on “CNN Newsroom.”

“Congressman Brian Mast a Republican from Florida, who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad, although I don’t know about his commitment to it here in the United States,” Tapper told Bash.

The House of Representatives voted 232-197 Wednesday to impeach Trump on the single article of “incitement of insurrection.” Ten Republicans joined all House Democrats in supporting the measure, which will not be voted on in the Senate until after the president’s term ends.

Mast said in a statement that Trump displayed a “serious lack of leadership” in allowing Rudy Giuliani, his attorney, to make “violence-inciting comments” go “unchecked.” However, the Florida congressman maintained that the president’s conduct did not rise to the level of impeachment. (RELATED: Fox News’ Steve Doocy: Republicans Would Impeach If A Democratic President Behaved Like Trump)

At no point will the policy of this nation be set by any who attempt to force their will violently. pic.twitter.com/5kFL48mn4S — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) January 13, 2021

“Has any one of those individuals who brought violence to this Capitol been brought here to answer if they did that because of our president?” Mast said on the House floor Wednesday. “It appears I will receive no answer.”