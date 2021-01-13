House Votes To Impeach President Trump For The Second Time

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time during his presidency.

The House impeachment resolution charges Trump with one article of “incitement of insurrection” and the effort is being led by Democratic Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California.

The vote Wednesday was 232-197 with 10 Republicans, including Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, and New York Rep. John Katko, voting to impeach.

Here Are The Ten Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump:

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney

Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez

Washington Rep. Jamie Herrera-Beutler

New York Rep. John Katko

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger

Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer

Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse

South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice

Michigan Rep. Fred Upton

California Rep. David Valadao

Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced at least one article of impeachment against Trump on Monday morning after rioters supporting Trump stormed the U.S. capitol Wednesday, committing acts of vandalism and violence and postponing the electoral college certification process, forcing members of Congress to evacuate the building.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer introduced the resolution, which called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, NBC News reported. That resolution was passed by the House Tuesday night, but Pence declined to enact the 25th amendment.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office confirmed that he will not “consent” to reconvening the Senate before Jan. 19, effectively killing hopes for removing Trump from office before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. McConnell is also reportedly considering voting to convict Trump in an impeachment trial. (RELATED: GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Will Vote To Impeach President Trump, Joining Cheney, Katko)

According to Axios founder and former Politico Playbook editor Mike Allen, there is a “50-50 chance” McConnell will vote to impeach Trump. McConnell is reportedly considering his own legacy and wants to defend the Senate and the institution. If McConnell voted to impeach, it is likely other Senate Republicans would jump on board, making it possible for the Senate to impeach Trump.

“The Senate institutional loyalists are fomenting a counterrevolution” to Trump, a top Republican close to McConnell, reportedly told Axios.

The New York Times released a report Tuesday, citing anonymous sources, saying that McConnell is pleased Democrats will try to impeach Trump, as it will help separate the Republican party from Trump.(RELATED: REPORT: McConnell Believes Trump Committed Impeachable Offenses)