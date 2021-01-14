REPORT: The Eagles Want To Interview Kellen Moore To Be The Team’s New Head Coach

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly considering Kellen Moore to be the team’s next head coach.

According to Todd Archer, the Eagles have requested permission to speak with Dallas' offensive coordinator, who just inked an extension.

Casting a wide net for Doug Pederson’s successor, the Philadelphia Eagles have requested an interview with an NFC East rival, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, for their head coach opening, according to a source. Moore, 32, signed a three-year… https://t.co/grpZcygpFA — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 14, 2021

Eagles fans aren’t going to like this hire at all if this is who Philly lands on. Kellen Moore is a bold choice!

That’s not to say he’s not a great coach. He clearly understands what it takes to make an offense run. I think he’s demonstrated that more than enough in Dallas.

The #Cowboys announced they have agreed on a multi-year contract extension with OC Kellen Moore, who had been a candidate at Boise State. pic.twitter.com/dFBK7iHaFh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2021

He’s also super young, which is a positive and a negative. The upside is that if he’s a home run hire, then Moore will have decades ahead of him.

On the downside, he has zero head coaching experience, which makes sense seeing as how he’s only 32! Would he be ready to inherit the controversy around Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz? Who knows, but that’d be the main priority.

Will Moore get the job? Probably not, but the fact he’s generating interest is pretty fascinating by itself.