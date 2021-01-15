REPORT: King Of Spain’s Ex-Mistress Says Government Spy Threatened Her Life, Her Children’s Safety

Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, ex-mistress of former Spanish king Juan Carlos, said in a trial Friday that a government spy had threatened her life, Independent reported.
Sayn-Wittgenstein told a court that General Félix Sanz Roldánt “said that there were various conditions I had to follow and unless I followed them he could not guarantee my physical safety or my children,” Independent reported.
In May of 2012, CNI intelligence agents searched her offices and home without her permission. She said she then received several threats from General Roldán, who was the director of the CNI at the time.
She said Juan Carlos organized a meeting between her and General Roldán in London where he threatened her life unless she followed his orders, Independent reported.
“I was frightened. It was terrifying for me,” Sayn-Wittgenstein said.