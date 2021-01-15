REPORT: King Of Spain’s Ex-Mistress Says Government Spy Threatened Her Life, Her Children’s Safety

Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, ex-mistress of former Spanish king Juan Carlos, said in a trial Friday that a government spy had threatened her life, Independent reported.

Sayn-Wittgenstein told a court that General Félix Sanz Roldánt “said that there were various conditions I had to follow and unless I followed them he could not guarantee my physical safety or my children,” Independent reported.

During the trial, Sayn-Wittgenstein acted as a defense witness and provided video evidence of Mr. Villarejoa, a former undercover police commissioner who had been accused of making false allegations against General Roldán.

The police officer secretly recorded and leaked conversations with politicians and acquaintances of the royal family , exposing the antics of the elite.