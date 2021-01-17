Editorial

Rob Gronkowski Says He’ll Return For Next Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
It sounds like Rob Gronkowski has a bit of football still left in him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end initially said that he was going to wait to make a decision on the 2021 season, but it sounds like his mind is made up. (RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Says He Wasn’t ‘In A Good Place’ At The End Of His Football Career)

“Yeah, you gotta,” Gronk responded when asked by Willie McGinest if he’ll be returning next year. You can watch his full comments in the video below.

There it is, folks. Gronk is planning on throwing on the pads and saddling up for another year of NFL action.

I’m not surprised one bit. He clearly has gas left in the tank, can make some serious money and play at a high level.

Gronk took a year off, recharged his batteries and it feels like he has a lot more energy now than when he initially hung up his cleats.

Now, he has to focus on beating the Saints and making a run at the Super Bowl. You can catch the game at 6:40 EST on Fox.