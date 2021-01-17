Rob Gronkowski Says He’ll Return For Next Season

It sounds like Rob Gronkowski has a bit of football still left in him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end initially said that he was going to wait to make a decision on the 2021 season, but it sounds like his mind is made up. (RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Says He Wasn’t ‘In A Good Place’ At The End Of His Football Career)

Rob Gronkowski on considering returning in 2021: “It’s just the start of playoffs right now. There’s always a time for that.” Says that time to consider whether to continue playing is about 4-5 weeks after the season ends… — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 6, 2021

“Yeah, you gotta,” Gronk responded when asked by Willie McGinest if he’ll be returning next year. You can watch his full comments in the video below.

“I’ve been playing football in the NFL for 10 years and I’ve been in the playoffs all 10 years. That’s what’s up.” ????@RobGronkowski sat down with @WillieMcGinest ahead of the @Buccaneers Divisional Round showdown. ????: @NFLGameDay Morning pic.twitter.com/IKXM6u7ko8 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 17, 2021

There it is, folks. Gronk is planning on throwing on the pads and saddling up for another year of NFL action.

I’m not surprised one bit. He clearly has gas left in the tank, can make some serious money and play at a high level.

Gronk took a year off, recharged his batteries and it feels like he has a lot more energy now than when he initially hung up his cleats.

Rob Gronkowski tells @CBSNews he “probably had, like, 20 concussions” in his life and that “I remember five blackout ones.” Yikes. pic.twitter.com/3UKmknWjqD — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 12, 2019

Now, he has to focus on beating the Saints and making a run at the Super Bowl. You can catch the game at 6:40 EST on Fox.