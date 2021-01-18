Andrew Yang Gets Endorsement From Martin Luther King Jr’s Son For New York City Mayoral Run

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang received an endorsement Monday for his New York City mayoral run from the son of Martin Luther King Jr.

The endorsement from Martin Luther King III came on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday that celebrates and life and achievements of the civil rights leader, Newsweek reported.

Yang took to Twitter to share the video of King’s endorsement, saying that together they would “do all we can to show that poverty can be eradicated in our time.” (RELATED: Andrew Yang Announces Candidacy For New York City Mayor)

Thank you @OfficialMLK3 for your endorsement and co-chairing my mayoral campaign – let us continue your father’s work right here in New York City! Let’s do all we can to show that poverty can be eradicated in our time. pic.twitter.com/TZjReFQAkg — Andrew Yang???????????????? (@AndrewYang) January 18, 2021

“I am so excited to announce that I, Martin Luther King III, am officially endorsing my friend Andrew Yang for Mayor of New York City,” King shared.

“I am honored to also share that I will be Co-Chair of the Yang for New York campaign,” he continued. “Endorsing Andrew has special meaning for me this weekend. This weekend our nation is celebrating my dad, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

“One of my main policy goals and one of his dreams was to establish a basic income for all Americans. Andrew’s commitment to a basic income is why I’m endorsing him,” King explained.

Yang, who announced his mayoral run last Thursday, made a campaign commitment during his run for president that if he were elected he would give American’s $1,000 each month as part of a universal basic income program.

“It’s time to elect an anti-poverty mayor. A social justice mayor. A visionary mayor. New York deserves a historic comeback, and with Andrew leading the way, he will be a phenomenal ambassador for New York City,” King added.