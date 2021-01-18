Allergic Reactions Cause California Officials To Warn Against Using Specific Moderna Vaccine Batch

California’s top epidemiologist recommended that healthcare providers stop administering a specific batch of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after a series of allergic reactions Sunday night at Petco Park, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The reactions occurred at San Diego County’s drive-through vaccination site at Petco Park, according to the Los Angeles Times. California monitors people for at least 15 minutes after they receive the vaccine to see if they have a reaction, according to CDC guidelines. While the affected individuals’ specific symptoms were not revealed, they were described as “severe.”

California health officials advising providers hold off using a certain lot of Moderna vaccine due to “higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions,” which was only described as “fewer than 10” in 24 hours that required medical attention. pic.twitter.com/fwv3Kd2GHl — Tarryn Mento (@TBMento) January 18, 2021

Dr. Erica Pan explained the move was driven by “an extreme abundance of caution.” She told providers to halt using those specific doses until an investigation by state, federal, and company officials is completed. (RELATED: New York Rep Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Receiving Second Vaccine Dose)

“A higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic,” Pan said in a statement. “Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours.”

“Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory and pause the administration of vaccines from Moderna Lot 041L20A until the investigation by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and the state is complete,” Pan added.

California has received approximately 330,000 doses of the specific Moderna batch. This accounts for about 10% of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that have been delivered to the state. (RELATED: Biden Takes Coronavirus Vaccine On Camera — Says Trump ‘Deserves Some Credit’ For Vaccine, But That ‘This Is Just The Beginning’)

“That state has not been notified of any other cluster or individual events related to this lot,” the statement read.