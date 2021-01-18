Partygoers In England Allegedly Tell Police They’ve Never Heard About The Coronavirus Pandemic

Partygoers in England allegedly had an all-time great excuse after being busted by the police.

According to a tweet from the Hampshire police, a party in Basingstoke was broken up by the authorities, and the people enjoying themselves claimed they didn’t know about the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why were they so ignorant? Well, they just don’t watch the news!

Officers attended address in Basingstoke following several reports of a party at an address, and breaching lockdown guidelines. The occupants were spoken to and claimed to be unaware of the global pandemic, as they never watch the news! #ThereAreNoWords #PoliceControlRoom — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) January 16, 2021

Below is a live look at these brave men and women upon being confronted by the police.

Look, if you’re partying and the cops show up during the coronavirus pandemic, you might as well just plead ignorance.

I mean, what the hell do you have to lose? I’d rather plead ignorance than admit to breaking the law. You have to leave a little wiggle room for your defense!

I also would have paid a pretty penny to watch this conversation go down. Do we think the partygoers were convincing?

Do we think they really sold the cops on being blind to the past 10+ months or do we think it was a disaster acting performance?

I need to know!

In case you were wondering, I 100% plan on using this defense at some point. Why was I out at a rager drinking a few too many light beers? I just didn’t know about the pandemic!

Stay frosty, England. Stay frosty!