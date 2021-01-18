The Los Angeles Chargers Hire Brandon Staley As The Team’s New Head Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Brandon Staley as the team’s head coach.

The Chargers announced late Sunday night that they reached a deal with Staley to take over the franchise.

Contract details weren’t released.

If you’ve never heard of Staley before this moment, don’t worry because you’re certainly not alone. The man was coaching at DIII John Carroll University just a few years ago.

Now, he’s the head coach of an NFL franchise. If that’s not a meteoric rise, then I don’t know what is.

Congrats to former JMU defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on being named head coach for the @Chargers!#GoDukes https://t.co/P7BDNZl50N — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) January 18, 2021

Most recently, Staley was the DC for the Rams. So, he won’t have to go far to find his new team. He won’t have to go far at all.

What I do know for sure is that the Chargers had a very attractive opening, and they were probably the second best landing spot behind only Jacksonville.

Justin Herbert is the real deal at quarterback, and the city is an easy place to lure free agents to.

We’ll see how he does, but there’s no doubt the Chargers have all the necessary pieces to win.