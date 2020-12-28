Editorial

Justin Herbert Sets The NFL’s Rookie Touchdown Passing Record

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 27: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers calls a play from the line of scrimmage during the first half of a game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert holds the record for most passing touchdowns from a rookie.

Herbert tossed his 28th touchdown pass Sunday during a win over the Broncos, and he now holds the record for most rookie passing touchdowns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I think it’s pretty awesome how Herbert has absolutely blown up during his rookie campaign with the Chargers. There were a ton of people who thought he’d bust.

Coming out of Oregon, there seemed to be so much pessimism around Herbert and his ability to lead a franchise.

Well, 2020 is almost over, and Herbert now holds the NFL record for the most rookie passing touchdowns. Yeah, I think he’s done more than enough to silence his critics.

After watching Herbert torch Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl, I could tell he was going to be more than fine in the NFL. As his rookie season nears an end, I think it’s safe to say I was 100% correct.

Props to Herbert for silencing all his doubters and critics.