Justin Herbert Sets The NFL’s Rookie Touchdown Passing Record

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert holds the record for most passing touchdowns from a rookie.

Herbert tossed his 28th touchdown pass Sunday during a win over the Broncos, and he now holds the record for most rookie passing touchdowns. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chargers QB Justin Herbert breaks Baker Mayfield’s record for most passing TDs by rookie QBhttps://t.co/rlVS1lqAei pic.twitter.com/WY57ZUQTSZ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 27, 2020

I think it’s pretty awesome how Herbert has absolutely blown up during his rookie campaign with the Chargers. There were a ton of people who thought he’d bust.

Coming out of Oregon, there seemed to be so much pessimism around Herbert and his ability to lead a franchise.

Justin Herbert sets the rookie passing TD record with 28! #BoltUp ????: #DENvsLAC on CBS

????: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/BVP8uIyKIx pic.twitter.com/uMIAyJF8e2 — NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2020

Well, 2020 is almost over, and Herbert now holds the NFL record for the most rookie passing touchdowns. Yeah, I think he’s done more than enough to silence his critics.

Always knew he had it in him.

Justin Herbert has broken the record for most touchdowns thrown by a rookie in NFL history. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/aGcSmA8cFU — GoDucks (@GoDucks) December 27, 2020

After watching Herbert torch Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl, I could tell he was going to be more than fine in the NFL. As his rookie season nears an end, I think it’s safe to say I was 100% correct.

After becoming the first rookie QB in NFL history with 4,000+ pass yards and 25+ pass TDs, @Chargers‘ Justin Herbert gives credit to his teammates and coaches throughout his life (@Amanda_Balionis) pic.twitter.com/yfS3wuIe2O — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 28, 2020

Props to Herbert for silencing all his doubters and critics.