Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Shares Life-Changing News She’s Engaged

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale got everyone’s attention when she shared the life-changing news that she’s engaged.

The 25-year-old lingerie model didn’t explain a whole lot, but captioned her post simply, “Yours forever,” along with a snap of her showing off her diamond engagement ring. The post was noted by the Daily Mail in a piece published Monday.

Her long-time boyfriend, Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman, had some fun with his announcement, sharing a sweet picture of the proposal. In the caption he wrote, “She said no. Jus kiddin…” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Kinnaman (@joelkinnaman)

The picture appeared to be taken on a hill top in California while the couple were out on a hike together, the piece noted. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Hiking reportedly is a thing the two share a love for and the supermodel recently shared it was one of the things that let her know he was the right guy for her.

“On our spontaneous trip to Bali together after only three dates, he got up at 1AM to go on a night/early hike with me,” Gale shared in a recent Instagram post.

“I was like ‘Ok he’s my guy,'” she added.

Fellow lingerie models have since reacted to the happy news, wishing all the best for the couple.

“Awwwww congratulations,” Sara Sampaio wrote.

Jasmine Tookes added, “Omg!!!!! Congrats you two.”

“Awwww yay!!!” Shanina Shaik wrote. “Congratulations beautiful!!! So excited for you!!!”

The couple have reportedly been dating since April 2019.