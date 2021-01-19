New York Mets GM Jared Porter Fired After Sending A Female Reporter A Photo Of An Erect Penis

New York Mets general manager Jared Porter has been fired by the organization following a texting scandal.

According to an ESPN report from late Monday night, Porter, who joined the Mets in December, sent an unnamed foreign female reporter a photo of an erect penis in 2016 while he was working with the Chicago Cubs. He also reportedly sent more than 60 other unanswered text messages.

When asked by ESPN about the erect penis photo, Porter told the network, “the more explicit ones are not of me. Those are like, kinda like joke-stock images.”

It didn’t take long at all for the Mets to act. Mets owner Steve Cohen announced early Tuesday morning that Porter had been fired.

“We have terminated Jared Porter this morning . In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it.There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” Cohen announced.

Whether the erect penis photo was truly a stock image or not, it doesn’t matter. Sending a photo of a naked penis to a female reporter is pretty much a guaranteed way to lose your job.

This isn’t a joke from “Blue Mountain State.” It’s the MLB, and that simply won’t fly.

It’s also worth noting that the unnamed woman in the ESPN story didn’t want to go public years ago because she thought it would harm her career.

She no longer works in journalism. The unnamed woman is now in finance.

The MLB needed to send a message and they did just that Tuesday morning by getting rid of Porter. Hopefully, he gets whatever help he might need.