Sheriff’s Deputy, K-9 Killed In Shootout After Chase

A California Sheriff’s deputy and a K-9 officer were killed Monday after a chase ended in a shootout, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones told reporters at a briefing.

The shootout occurred near the California State Fairgrounds when the driver crashed and refused to exit his vehicle, CNN reported.

“One of the K-9 officers deployed a dog to the vehicle to try and assist getting the suspect out,” Jones said. “The suspect immediately shot and killed the K-9 unit and then immediately started firing on the officers.” (RELATED: ‘Wonder Dog’ K-9 Officer Retires After A Decade Of Service)

“There were a lot of shooting officers, there were a lot of shots fired “The crime scene investigators will want to do their best to try and account for each of the shots,” Jones said.

#BREAKING @sacsheriff Scott Jones says a deputy and a K-9 unit(dog) were shot and killed, another officer was shot and wounded after a chase in Arden Arcade area that ended at the #calexpo grounds near the horse track. Suspect shot and killed by deputies. More on @kcranews at 4am pic.twitter.com/8gBs0LH7LV — Melanie Wingo | KCRA (@MelWingoKCRA) January 19, 2021

The suspect, a man in his 40’s, was killed in the shootout, according to KCRA.

Two deputies were shot and transported to the hospital where one was pronounced dead, KCRA reported. The deceased officer was a six-year veteran and is survived by his wife and infant child, Jones told reporters. The second deputy is at UC Davis Medical Center and expected to survive, according to KCRA.

“They all take a vow. They all take an oath. They all are ready to lay down their lives so people can sleep in peace,” Jones said. “We never want to have to make good on that promise, and tonight, unfortunately, one young deputy did.”