Flashback: Joe Biden Boasts About Voting For ‘700 Miles Of Fence’

During a speech on immigration at a rotary club in 2006, then-Democratic Delaware Sen. Joe Biden said he “voted for 700 miles of fence” at the southern border.

“I voted for a fence, I voted, unlike most Democrats – and some of you won’t like it – I voted for 700 miles of fence,” he told the people in attendance.

Biden also spoke against employers who hire illegal aliens and the voluminous amounts of drugs coming from “corrupt” Mexico.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Biden was attacked by critics on both the left and the right for his previous actions on immigration. As Biden begins his presidency, he’s vowed to stop the construction of Trump’s border wall. (RELATED: President Joe Biden’s Immigration Reforms Could Prompt A Surge Of Migrants At The Southern Border, Expert Says)

