Biden Signs Executive Orders That Rejoin Paris Climate Accords, Require Masks On Federal Property And Support ‘Underserved Communities’

President Joe Biden signed three executive orders Wednesday night, his first night in the White House.

The orders in question will make America rejoin the Paris Climate Accords, mandate masks and social distancing on all federal properties and pledge support for “underserved communities.” (RELATED: Biden’s Chief Of Staff Directs All Executive Agencies To Immediately Freeze Trump’s ‘Midnight Regulations’)

The texts of Biden’s new executive orders had not been published by press time.

“These are all just starting points,” Biden told the reporters gathered in the Oval Office for the signing ceremony. “There’s going to be a lot of focus on the middle class, and I think some of the things we’ll be doing are bold and vital, and there’s no time to start like today.”

“These are just executive actions,” he noted. “They are important but we’ll need legislation for a lot of things we’re going to do.”

Biden is expected to sign a record number of executive orders in his first two weeks in office. In addition to new initiatives on climate and coronavirus, he is expected to rollback the majority of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, including halting construction of the Souther Border wall and providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal aliens living in the United States.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.