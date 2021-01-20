Pope Francis Asks Biden To Respect The ‘Rights And Dignity Of Every Person’, Including Those Who ‘Have No Voice’

Pope Francis asked the newly inaugurated President Joe Biden to respect the “rights and dignity of every person,” including those who “have no voice” in a message issued Wednesday.

“At a time when the grave crises facing our human family call for farsighted and united responses,” Pope Francis said in his written message, according to the Vatican. “I pray that your decisions will be guided by a concern for building a society marked by authentic justice and freedom, together with unfailing respect for the rights and dignity of every person, especially the poor, the vulnerable and those who have no voice.”

The pope called on God to guide Biden’s efforts “to foster understanding, reconciliation and peace within the United States and among the nations of the world in order to advance the universal common good.”

“With these sentiments, I willingly invoke upon you and your family and the beloved American people an abundance of blessings,” Pope Francis concluded. (RELATED: Biden Attends Mass At St. Matthew’s Cathedral In DC Ahead Of Inauguration)

The pope’s comments do not include any direct reference to abortion, which the Catholic Church decries as a “crime against human life.” Biden has drawn criticism for supporting and advocating for policies which the Catholic Church explicitly opposes, specifically abortion.

Biden, who is the second Catholic in the nation’s history to assume the highest office in the land, has frequently referenced his Catholic faith throughout his political career, describing his religion as “the bedrock foundation” of his life. He has frequently interacted with Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, and was reportedly spotted holding rosary beads during the 2011 raid on Osama Bin Laden.