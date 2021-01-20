Watch Ronald Reagan’s First Inaugural Address In 1981

Take a look back at President Ronald Reagan’s inaugural address from 1981.

Reagan became president in 1981 when the country was facing an economic recession.

In Reagan’s inaugural address he spoke about how less government would help the nation during the economic crisis. (RELATED:Season’s Greetings From President Reagan)

“In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem. From time to time we’ve been tempted to believe that society has become too complex to be managed by self-rule, that government by an elite group is superior to government for, by, and of the people,” Reagan said.

Reagan also discussed giving the American people tax breaks.

“Idle industries have cast workers into unemployment, human misery, and personal indignity. Those who do work are denied a fair return for their labor by a tax system which penalizes successful achievement and keeps us from maintaining full productivity,” Reagan said.

Watch Reagan’s full inaugural address below.

WATCH:

