Season’s Greetings From President Reagan

Former President Ronald Reagan wasn’t afraid to speak openly about his faith and to wish the American people a “Merry Christmas.”

On December 13, 1984, Reagan spoke about the “magic” of Christmas.

“It always seems to me that Christmas is a time of magic. Each December we celebrate a prince, the prince of peace, born in utter poverty. And the fact of his birth makes hearts turn warmest at the coldest time of the year,” Reagan said.

On December 24, 1981, Reagan talked about the miracle of the birth of baby Jesus.

“Some celebrate Christmas as the birthday of a great and good philosopher and teacher. Others of us believe in the divinity of the child born in Bethlehem, that he was and is the promised prince of peace. Yes, we have questioned why he who could perform miracles chose to come among us as a helpless baby. But maybe that was his first miracle, his first great lesson that we should learn to care for one another,” Reagan said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Former Ronald Reagan Assistant Weighs In On If Reagan Would Have Supported Trump)

