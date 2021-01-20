REPORT: Patrick Mahomes Returns To Practice, Has No Concussion Symptoms

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly back at practice.

Mahomes suffered a brutal hit against the Browns last Sunday, and his status for the AFC title game against the Bills remains up in the air. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oh no. Patrick Mahomes is most likely done for the game after banging his head on this run#CLEvsKC pic.twitter.com/3Ag62wT7xM — CheapSeatFans (@CheapSeatFans) January 17, 2021

Well, fans of the Chiefs received some great news Wednesday. According to Ian Rapoport, Mahomes is back at practice in a “light” capacity, and he’s showing no symptoms of having suffered a concussion.

It would seem like all signs are pointing towards the star passer suiting up Sunday.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will have a very light practice today as part of his plan while in the NFL concussion protocol, source said. Could be listed as limited or DNP, but his work will ramp up during the week. Mahomes, who has no symptoms, will do some tolerance tests, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2021

At this point in time, I feel there’s about a 100% chance that we see Mahomes on the field Sunday against the Bills.

Even though it’s only a “light” practice for the quarterback Wednesday, the fact he’s on the field is incredibly promising.

Can’t walk it off when there’s cameras everywhere pic.twitter.com/962o6ncrLT — CheapSeatFans (@CheapSeatFans) January 17, 2021

The latest developments are also great news for fans of the Chiefs. Kansas City has no chance against Josh Allen without Mahomes out there slinging it. That’s just a fact.

It’s starting to look like that won’t be a concern.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes)

You can catch the game Sunday at 6:40 EST on CBS!