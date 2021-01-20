Editorial

REPORT: Patrick Mahomes Returns To Practice, Has No Concussion Symptoms

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly back at practice.

Mahomes suffered a brutal hit against the Browns last Sunday, and his status for the AFC title game against the Bills remains up in the air. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, fans of the Chiefs received some great news Wednesday. According to Ian Rapoport, Mahomes is back at practice in a “light” capacity, and he’s showing no symptoms of having suffered a concussion.

It would seem like all signs are pointing towards the star passer suiting up Sunday.

At this point in time, I feel there’s about a 100% chance that we see Mahomes on the field Sunday against the Bills.

Even though it’s only a “light” practice for the quarterback Wednesday, the fact he’s on the field is incredibly promising.

The latest developments are also great news for fans of the Chiefs. Kansas City has no chance against Josh Allen without Mahomes out there slinging it. That’s just a fact.

It’s starting to look like that won’t be a concern.

 

You can catch the game Sunday at 6:40 EST on CBS!