Oklahoma Rep Introduces Bill For An Official Bigfoot Hunting Season

Republican Oklahoma State Rep. Justin Humphrey has a plan to beef up tourism by creating an official Bigfoot hunting season.

“House Bill 1648 would direct the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Division to promulgate rules establishing the annual dates of the season and creating any necessary specific hunting licenses and fees,” according to a press release shared by Humphrey on Facebook. The post was noted by TMZ in a piece published Thursday.

“Tourism is one of the biggest attractions we have in my House district,” Humphrey shared in the release. “Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state.” (RELATED: Mike Leach Tweets Awesome Photo Of Bigfoot Wearing A Mask)

“It will be a great way for people to enjoy our area and to have some fun,” he added. (RELATED: Democratic Congressional Candidate Accuses Opponent Of Being ‘Devotee Of Bigfoot Erotica’)

However, there is a slight catch and he said he doesn’t want people to “actually kill” Bigfoot, just trap and capture the illusive creature.

And if by chance someone is able to trap and capture Sasquatch, there could be $25,000 for the first person to do so.

“A lot of people don’t believe in Bigfoot, but a lot of people do,” the rep shared. “Just like some people like to go deer hunting, while some don’t.”

If Humphrey gets his wish and the law is passed, it would go into effect November 1, 2021, the outlet reported.