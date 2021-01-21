REPORT: Woman Who Helped Steal Pelosi Laptop To Be Released Into Custody Of Her Mother

Riley June Williams, the woman accused of helping steal a laptop from Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office, will reportedly be released from jail into the custody of her mother.

Williams has been accused of theft, obstruction, trespassing, violent entry and disorderly conduct during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol Building, according to the Associated Press.

A federal judge has freed a Pennsylvania woman while she faces charges that she helped steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the U.S. Capitol attack. Riley June Williams was released into the custody of her mother. https://t.co/FYM9z9Sgal — The Associated Press (@AP) January 21, 2021

“The gravity of these offenses is great,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson said according to the AP.

Williams will reportedly be released to her mother with travel restrictions and instructions to appear Monday in Washington federal court.

A former romantic partner of Williams allegedly identified Williams in a video from the Jan. 6 riot and told the FBI. The anonymous person also reportedly told the FBI that Williams intended on selling the laptop to Russia. (RELATED: FBI Investigating Whether The Person Who Stole Pelosi Laptop Tried Selling It To Russia)

Ulrich told Carlson that the anonymous person is Williams’ former boyfriend that had abused her.

“It is regrettable that Ms. Williams took the president’s bait and went inside the Capitol,” Williams’ defense attorney Lori Ulrich said.