Joe Biden Vows To ‘Codify’ Roe V. Wade, Appoint Pro-Roe Judges On Anniversary Of Case

President Joe Biden marked the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade and committed to appointing judges who respect the ruling as precedent Friday.

While Biden’s pro-abortion stance was never in question, the statement represents the first time he has addressed abortion since gaining office. Biden also said he and Vice President Kamala Harris are committed to codifying the Roe v. Wade. (RELATED: ‘We Cannot Stay Silent’ On Biden’s Pro-Abortion Stances, Leading Catholic Bishop Says)

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe. We are also committed to ensuring that we work to eliminate maternal and infant health disparities, increase access to contraception, and support families economically so that all parents can raise their families with dignity,” Biden said in a statement. “This commitment extends to our critical work on health outcomes around the world.”

“In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack. We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care – including reproductive health care – regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status,” the statement continued.

Biden pledged in October to push legislation through Congress to make Roe the law of the land in an attempt to further cement the divisive case against attempts to overrule it.

Defending the right to abortion has been a top priority for Democrats since former President Donald Trump confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court just before the election. Barrett is a staunch conservative and tipped the balance of the court to 6-3 in favor of conservatives.