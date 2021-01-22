REPORT: Attorney General Who Oversaw Breonna Taylor Case Facing Impeachment Petition

Three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case were among those who filed a petition Friday with Kentucky’s House of Representatives calling for Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to be impeached, according to the Courier Journal.

The petitioners levied three allegations against Cameron, including one related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Courier Journal reported.

They alleged that Cameron helped incite the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by “financing, directing, and/or permitting radical robocalls that flooded the United States Capitol with rioters.” They also accused Cameron of breaching “public trust and failure to comply with duties for misrepresenting to the nation the findings of the Grand Jury,” and “abuse of office and breach of duties of professional responsibility and ethics,” according to the Courier Journal.

The petitioners seek to have Cameron both removed from office and disqualified from ever holding public office in Kentucky again.

The three anonymous jurors had their counsel sign their press release to protect their identities.

“The Grand Jurors did not choose this battle,” counsel Kevin Glogower said. “This battle chose them. These are randomly selected citizens who were compelled to sit on a grand jury and were terribly misused by the most powerful law enforcement official in Kentucky.”

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Taylor’s family, said Cameron tried to “stifle” the voices of the jurors by “misleading” them.

Grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case have now filed a petition to impeach @kyoag! By misleading these grand jurors, Daniel Cameron attempted to stifle their voices. The House committee should seriously review this petition & hold AG Cameron accountable! https://t.co/WYDBLH6oRq — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 22, 2021

Kentucky State House Speaker David Osborne confirmed that a petition for impeachment was received but that he wouldn’t comment further “until our attorneys review it and the committee on committees has an opportunity to act,” according to the Courier Journal.

The committee on committees determines what committee will consider the petition, according to the report. (RELATED: Kentucky Attorney General Criticizes Harsh Comments Made Toward Him For Breonna Taylor Decision)

The petition and verified affidavit submitted to the House alleges that at the Sept. 23 press conference announcing the grand jury decision, Cameron “said his office presented ‘all of the information’ and walked the Grand Jury through ‘every homicide offense’ before the Grand Jury came to its conclusion,” according to the Courier Journal.

The petitioners alleged that neither Cameron nor his office actually mentioned any homicide offense to the jury and that no charges of any kind were presented to the jury aside from three wanton endangerment charges against Detective Brett Hankinson, according to the report.

Cameron’s office clarified shortly after the presser in September that his office only recommended to the grand jury the charge of wanton endangerment against Hankinson, the Courier Journal reported.

Taylor was killed on March 13 when three officers raided her home under a no-knock warrant. Upon entry, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at police, not knowing they were law enforcement. Officers returned fire, killing Taylor.

Only one officer, however, was charged – and not in relation to Taylor’s death. Hankinson was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. Hankinson shot 10 rounds into Taylor’s apartment which struck the wall that divided Taylor’s apartment from her neighbors.

The petition also alleged Cameron incited the Capitol riot, citing his position on the executive committee of The Rule of Law Defense Fund, which called on people to march on the Capitol and “stop the steal,” according to the Courier Journal.

The petition also alleges Cameron misspent taxpayer funds and abused his office by joining a lawsuit that challenged Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results, according to the Courier Journal.

Cameron signed an amicus brief just two days after the election supporting a challenge to Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court Decision that allowed late mail-in ballots to be counted, the Courier Journal reported.

The petition argues Cameron’s involvement in election challenges “invites other states to challenge Kentucky’s voting,” and that Cameron did so “to promote his own political aspirations.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to Cameron’s office but did not receive a response at the time of publication.