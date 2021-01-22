Lincoln Project Founder Says Ted Cruz Is Their Next Target

A co-founder for The Lincoln Project warned Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz that he was their next target due to the senator’s objections to certifying the 2020 election results.

Lincoln Project co-founder and strategist Rick Wilson told Texas-based podcast “Y’all-itics” on Jan. 18 that the group plans to take aim at Cruz for “inflaming [a] crowd” that stormed the capitol on Jan. 6.

Wilson said that Cruz “pretended to be a constitutional conservative” when he raised objections, and that Cruz was a “shallow, crass … political opportunist,” who only raised the objections for a future run at the White House.

Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson Says He’s Targeting Ted Cruz and His ‘Jim Crow Caucus’ Now That Trump Presidency is Over https://t.co/jSg73MTeEZ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 21, 2021

“Ted is just one of the members of the ‘sedition caucus,'” Wilson said on the podcast, saying that the senator chose to peddle a “conspiracy theory” regarding raising concerns about and objecting to the election results. He also called out Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, among others.

“We saw that action as something that was overtly seditious, it was overtly part of an insurrection seeking to overturn a free and fair election.” Wilson said. (RELATED: Twitter Says ‘Bug’ Prevented Users From Searching Lincoln Project Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations)

The Hill reported on Wilson’s comments Thursday following the inauguration of President Joe Biden into office and the impending second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

The co-founder also said on the podcast that the GOP had “bought the ticket” for the party splintering, and that the party is now defined by “authoritarian statism” and “imaginary oppression.”

The Lincoln Project has recently been under fire after co-founder John Weaver acknowledged sexual misconduct allegations against him, which allegedly involved him grooming young men in exchange for political and other job opportunities.