‘Shameful’: Chris Christie Rips Rand Paul, Others For Continued Election Claims

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and other GOP lawmakers for continuing to question the results of the 2020 election.

Christie made the comments during a Sunday morning panel discussion on ABC’s “This Week,” minutes after Paul engaged in a heated exchange with anchor George Stephanopoulos about whether the election was “stolen.”

“Let’s start out with that back and forth I had with Rand Paul,” Stephanopoulos said. “You’ve got significant members of your party who simply can’t say the election wasn’t stolen.”

“I don’t think there’s any question that what the whole country needs to focus on in terms of our election is making sure that we have some effective electoral reform,” Christie responded. “Nobody wants to wait a week, or two weeks, or three weeks, which happens in some of the House races, to get election results. We need to work on that and make the system better for 2022.”

“But this election was not stolen,” he continued. “All the facts point in that direction.”

Christie claimed no irregularities, which exist in every election, would have “changed the result” in any state. He then pointed to his experience as a former prosecutor to say decisions should be based on “evidence” instead of “feelings or partisanship or loyalty.”

“And folks in my party who are doing that quite frankly are just trying to make political points with those people who the president and others lied to about this over the course of the 10 weeks after the election and it’s shameful that they’re doing it,” Christie added. (RELATED: Marco Rubio: Trump ‘Bears Responsibility For Some Of’ Capitol Riot, But Impeachment Is ‘Bad For America’)

Many believe that former President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that the election was “rigged” directly led to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.