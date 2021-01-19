‘The Mob Was Fed Lies’: McConnell Goes After Trump, Says Capitol Riot Was ‘Provoked By The President’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed President Donald Trump and his allies for spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election Tuesday, saying his rhetoric provoked the mob to storm the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a floor speech, one day before Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, McConnell said Trump and his allies were responsible for provoking rioters to storm the Capitol and commit acts of vandalism and violence which postponed the electoral college certification process and forced members of Congress to evacuate the building.

McConnell, who has not ruled out voting to convict Trump in a Senate vote, said Trump was directly responsible for provoking the rioters and went on to mention President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris’s inauguration.

“The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty. This mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the President and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like. But we pressed on,” McConnell said.

WATCH:

“We stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation. Not even for one night. We certified the people’s clear choice for their 46th president. Tomorrow, President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris will be sworn in. We will have a safe and successful inauguration right here on the west front of the Capitol — the space that President Bush 41 called ‘democracy’s front porch.’ And then we’ll move forward,” he continued.

“Our work for the American people will continue, as it has for more than 230 years. There are serious challenges that our nation needs to continue confronting. But there will also be great and hopeful opportunities for us to seize. Certainly November’s elections did not hand any side a mandate for sweeping ideological change. Americans elected a closely-divided Senate, a closely-divided House, and a presidential candidate who said he’d represent everyone,” McConnell added.

According to Axios founder and former Politico Playbook editor Mike Allen, there is a “50-50 chance” McConnell will vote to impeach Trump. McConnell is reportedly considering his own legacy and wants to defend the Senate and the institution.

“The Senate institutional loyalists are fomenting a counterrevolution” to Trump, a top Republican close to McConnell reportedly told Axios. (RELATED: House Votes To Impeach President Trump For The Second Time)

The New York Times released a report, citing anonymous sources, saying that McConnell is pleased Democrats will try to impeach Trump, as it will help separate the Republican Party from Trump. Rioters supporting Trump stormed the U.S. capitol Wednesday, committing acts of vandalism and violence and postponing the electoral college certification process, forcing members of Congress to evacuate the building. (RELATED: REPORT: McConnell Believes Trump Committed Impeachable Offenses)

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time during his presidency.