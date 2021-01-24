FULL REVIEW: ‘Defending Jacob’ Is One Massive Moral Question After Another

I finally finished “Defending Jacob,” and it’s one of the darkest shows I’ve ever seen.

As I wrote last Friday, I decided to dive in after a few people recommended it to me, and the Apple TV+ series with Chris Evans is incredibly impressive. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If you’re a fan of dark content, then you have to give “Defending Jacob” a shot.

Without ruining the ending, which will drive some of you insane, the premise is pretty straightforward. A young boy named Jacob is accused of murder, there is substantial evidence he did it and his father Andy is hellbent on getting him off at all costs.

The show routinely raises massive moral questions about whether or not there’s such a thing as going too far to protect your family.

This becomes pretty damn evident in the later episodes. More or less, the viewer is constantly going to have to ponder whether or not getting a guilty (if that’s the case) person off is okay.

The ending of the show is also absolutely bonkers. I’m talking about one of the most unexpected endings from a TV show that I’ve seen in a very long time.

Did I like it? Honestly, it pissed me off more than anything else if I’m being straight forward, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

So, if you’re looking for something to watch, I can’t recommend “Defending Jacob.” I might mess you up a bit, but it’s worth it.