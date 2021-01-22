REVIEW: ‘Defending Jacob’ Is A Very Intriguing And Dark Show

“Defending Jacob” is a very good show on Apple TV+

Seeing as how I’ve been cruising through series lately, I decided to fire up the show with Chris Evans after many people told me it was great. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, the suggestions were on point because “Defending Jacob” is an incredibly dark, chilling and intriguing story after the first few episodes.

The plot revolves around the son of Andy Barber (Evans) being arrested for allegedly murdering one of his classmates.

There’s no debate about whether or not Jacob was at the scene of the murder. We know this, and it’s not really part of the mystery. He was there.

The question is whether or not Jacob did the killing or was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. That’s where our mystery takes off!

Even though I’m only a few episodes in, it’s clear that the verdict could go either way. The writers have done a great job of leaving all options on the table.

At this point, I’d say it’s 50/50 the kid did it. There’s an entire storyline about a knife, which I won’t ruin for you. There are some very interesting moral questions raised about what a parent would/should do for a kid accused of murder.

All the way around, if you’re looking for something to watch, “Defending Jacob” is great. Make sure to check back for my full review once I’m finished!