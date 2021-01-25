Food Network Scrubs Full Season Of ‘Worst Cooks In America’ After Winner Charged In Child Murder

Food Network has pulled the entirety of the 20th season of “Worst Cooks In America” after the winner was charged with child murder.

Ariel Robinson won the competition, which was filmed in February of 2020 and aired last year, according to Deadline.

Robinson and her husband, Jerry, were charged with homicide by child abuse after their 3-year-old adopted daughter died, according to FOX Carolina. The three-year-old’s cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries caused by the Robinsons, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Babysitter Charged With Pummeling Child To Death Allegedly Searched ‘Sudden Urge To Beat A Child That’s Not Yours’)

The 20th season of “Worst Cooks In America” has been scrubbed from Discovery+, Hulu or YouTube page but episode summaries are still available on the show’s website, according to Deadline.

Food Network has not commented publicly on the matter.

The South Carolina Board of Education also suspended Robinson’s educator certificate, according to FOX Carolina.

“The SCDE has reason to believe that, due to the serious nature of these allegations of misconduct, Ms. Robinson may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students, who may be under her instruction and that emergency action is required,” a statement from the SCDE said, according to the outlet. “After considering the evidence presented by the SCDE, the Chair of the State Board finds that Ms. Robinson’s educator certificate shall be summarily suspended until a due process hearing is held and/or this matter is otherwise resolved.”