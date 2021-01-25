Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is reportedly working from home Monday after he announced Sunday that he has the coronavirus.

The president said Sunday in a tweet that his symptoms “are mild” but that he was receiving medical treatment.

Lamento informarles que estoy contagiado de COVID-19. Los síntomas son leves pero ya estoy en tratamiento médico. Como siempre, soy optimista. Saldremos adelante todos. Me representará la Dra. Olga Sánchez Cordero en las mañaneras para informar como lo hacemos todos los días. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 25, 2021

“As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward,” López Obrador tweeted.

Mexico’s Director of Epidemiology José Luis Alomía Zegarra said López Obrador had a “light” case of the virus and is isolating at home, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero is hosting the president's daily briefings until he is well enough to return, according to the AP.

“He is carrying out his functions as president of the republic. He will continue keeping an eye on public affairs,” she said.

López Obrador’s diagnosis comes amid the nation’s deadliest week in the pandemic, according to Reuters.

The president has been criticized for his response to the pandemic, refusing to shut down the economy despite nearly 150,000 Mexicans dead from the pandemic, according to Reuters.

In March he said “pandemics won’t do anything to us” and refused to wear a mask, according to NPR.

Instead, the nation has used a tiered system of restrictions that differ from state to state, according to Reuters.

López Obrador then criticized European countries for their tough lockdown measures in October, according to Reuters.