Elizabeth Hurley Hits Back At Claim 18-Year-Old Son Took Her Latest Topless Snaps

Elizabeth Hurley hit back at claims Tuesday that alleged her 18-year-old son was the photographer behind her latest topless snaps.

“Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80-year-old mother,” the 55-year-old supermodel and actress tweeted to her hundreds of thousands of followers, along with several topless snaps of her posing wearing bikini bottoms while in the snow.

"Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not," she added along with an emoji face throwing a kiss.

The “Bedazzled” star comments come after host Piers Morgan called the snaps “thirsty and creepy” and suggested it was Hurley’s 18-year-old son, Damian, who took the photos, the Daily Mail reported.

“Yeah, she looks fabulous, but what are you doing Liz?” Morgan shared during “Good Morning Britain” Tuesday. “A bit of snow and you get your kit off…”

“And who took the pictures?” he added. “Your 18-year-old, 19-year-old son, you said, took the pictures? Isn’t that creepy? What is all this! It’s what we call in the business, I call it ‘thirsty and creepy.'”

“You can think two things when you look at it – one, she looks great,” Piers continued. “Which she does. But also, 55? Getting your 19-year-old son to take the pictures of you stripping off in the snow?”

The supermodel in 2018 reportedly shared that it was often her son Damian who is the photographer behind some of her racy shots, the outlet reported.