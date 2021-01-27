Biden Inauguration Poet To Perform In Super Bowl Pre-Game Ceremonies

Poet Amanda Gorman will perform during the pre-game for Super Bowl LV, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Gorman will recite an original poem about three people being honored before the coin toss for their leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the press release. Gorman, who read an original poem at the 2021 Inauguration, will recite her work at Raymond James Stadium, which will be broadcast on CBS.

“We are honored to recognize these three individuals who represent the best in all of us,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

The three people, deemed Super Bowl LV honorary captains are: Trimaine Davis, a Los Angeles educator; Suzie Dorner, the COVID ICU nurse manager at Tampa General Hospital; and James Martin, a Marine Corps veteran, according to the NFL. They will join the coin toss ceremony at the Tampa stadium on Feb. 7 ahead of the championship game.

“During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday,” Goodell said in the statement.

Gorman, 22, read her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s swearing in, making her the youngest poet to recite her work at a presidential inauguration, according to The Wall Street Journal. (RELATED: Here’s The Moment President Biden Took The Oath Of Office)

At 19, Gorman became the first person to be awarded the National Youth Poet Laureate title, according to Poets & Writers in 2017.

Neither the NFL nor Gorman immediately responded to requests for comment.

