SURVEY: 64% Of People Won’t Attend A Super Bowl Party During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The majority of people apparently don’t plan on attending a Super Bowl party.

According to Darren Rovell, a survey from Seton Hall SportsPoll found that 64% of individuals don’t plan on “gathering with other people that live outside of their homes for the Super Bowl” between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

JUST IN: 64% of those surveyed by @HallSportsPoll say they would not be gathering with other people that live outside of their homes for the Super Bowl. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 27, 2021

I’m shocked that only 64% of people say that they won’t attend a party. I figured the number would have been much higher.

I guess a lot of people need a Super Bowl party like they need air in their lungs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

Just in case you didn’t already guess, I will 100% be throwing back beers with the boys at a classified location during the Super Bowl.

We’re young, have tested negative or have already had coronavirus. If we can’t get together and drink beer as we watch Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes spin it, then what the hell are we even doing in his country?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs)

If you don’t feel safe outside of your house, then watch the Chiefs play the Bucs at home, cook yourself some food, have a few drinks and enjoy the night.

Those of us who are okay living life will be out drinking beers.

Let us know in the comments what you plan on doing!