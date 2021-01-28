Watch Gary Oldman In The Trailer For ‘Crisis’

Gary Oldman’s new movie “Crisis” looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A drug trafficker organizes a smuggling operation while a recovering addict seeks the truth behind her son’s disappearance.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While “Crisis” doesn’t look like it’ll be winning any awards, it does look like it might be a fun ride. You can watch the trailer below.

Okay, what are we all thinking here? Again, it hardly looks like a movie that will dominate award season, but it might be worth checking out.

Gary Oldman is a hell of an actor, and Evangeline Lilly is a blast from the past for fans of “Lost.” I had a major crush on her back in the day when the classic ABC show was on air.

She used to dominate the TV scene when “Lost” was at the top of the world.

Now, she’s starring in a movie with Gary Oldman about a shady drug operation, a woman’s missing son and people hellbent on making sure she never gets to the truth.

Yeah, that’s more than enough to get me to sign up.

You can catch “Crisis” starting February 26.