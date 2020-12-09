It’s A Great Time To Watch The Classic TV Show ‘Lost’

It’s the perfect time to watch the classic hit show “Lost.”

Seeing as how I’m pretty much fresh out of viewing options, I’m looking for anything to watch. That’s when it occurred to me that the ABC show is on Hulu, and it’s a great time to jump back in. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For those of you who don’t know, “Lost” centered on a plane that crashed onto a mysterious island and a group of survivors trying to get home.

It was one of the first shows that completely captivated me. In many ways, it was maybe the first true water cooler show of my generation.

With every new episode, it seemed like we had another major cliffhanger or clue. Even as a kid in middle and high school, my friends and I would regularly discuss theories.

I refused to miss an episode. I just wouldn’t do it. I would have rather missed a basketball game than missed a new “Lost” episode as a kid.

After all, if you didn’t watch live with the rest of America, then you more or less could bet on it being spoiled for you.

Now, is the ending of “Lost” perfect after six fun seasons? That depends on who you are. Personally, I loved it, but several people didn’t.

The entire point of the ending was for people to debate it to no end, which it accomplished in spades.

So, if you’ve never seen “Lost” before, fire up Hulu and start bingeing. Trust me, you can thank me later.