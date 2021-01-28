Eight Charged In $860k Minnesota Medicaid Scheme

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office charged eight individuals that cost the state’s Medicaid program over $860,000 in late January 2021, according to the Star Tribune.

These eight individuals were charged with perpetrating a long-running fraud scheme, and investigators say that this “fraud ring” has been going on for over 5-years unannounced to attorneys, according to the Star Tribune.

Trenea D. Davis, 49, the mastermind behind this criminal operation, admitted to authorities that she had drafted friends, family, and aquatints to exacerbate medical conditions to try and receive personal care assistant (PCA) services, the Tribune reported. The Hennepin County District Court filled 11 felony charges against Davis which span over 5-years from January 2015 to March 2020.

Davis went on to have her “fellow accomplices” report that services offered were never fulfilled which allowed her to receive “check-splitting” payouts trough PCA services, The Star Tribune reported.

Davis was charged by summons and is set to make her first appearance in court on March 11. 2021. It is reported that Davis worked as a PCA for tens-of-thousands hours from December 2014 to May 2018, then switched her scam to being a patient, reporting to need up to 12 hours of care a day, according to the charges set forth by The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, according to Star Tribune. (RELATED: Oklahoma Attempting To Return $2 Million Worth Of Hydroxychloroquine)

Charges set against the other accomplices were, according to the Tribune: