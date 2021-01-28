REPORT: Teen Charged With Murder Of Parents, Siblings And A Pregnant Woman

Authorities reportedly charged a 17-year-old boy with six counts of murder, including one count for the death of an unborn child Thursday.

Police arrested Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III on Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives and a 19-year-old pregnant woman, according to an article published by the Associated Press. The baby was due in one week when the alleged murder occurred, the outlet reported.

BREAKING NEWS | A 17-year-old has been formally charged with six counts of murder and attempted murder in the mass shooting on Adams St. that killed multiple members of his family over the weekend. https://t.co/mn6oRhKd2d — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) January 28, 2021

Police also charged Childs with one attempted murder charge after he wounded another relative. The male juvenile was the only surviving family member from the shooting, according to the Associated Press. The 17-year-old was hit with one count of carrying a handgun without a license.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears claimed Childs and his father had an argument at the family home before the alleged shooting took place, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Officials Reveals Cause Of Death For Social Media Influencer Whose Naked Dead Body Was Found On Side Of The Road)

“It certainly appears there was an argument between father and son in the residence,” Mears said at the press conference, according to the Associated Press.

Indianapolis police Chief Randal Taylor claimed the alleged murders were the largest mass casualty shooting in Indianapolis in the last decade, the outlet reported.

Childs was charged as an adult due to state laws due to the nature of the alleged crime, according to the Associated Press.