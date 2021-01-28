Parent Goes Viral In Rant Against School Board For Keeping Kids Out Of Classroom, Video Appears To Show

A Virginia parent apparently lost his cool during a local school board meeting over the continued school closures, a now viral video posted to Twitter appears to show.

The father is seen addressing the Loudoun County School Board during a recent school board meeting, according to the video posted by Aliscia Andrews, a former Republicans candidate for Congress.

As a parent, this pandemic has brought forth some incredible challenges. This dad has had enough, we all have. No real metrics to safely open the schools, while the SB continues to kick the can further down the road. Many parents feel just as he does. #LCPS #openschools pic.twitter.com/Oa1GxNMzsp — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) January 26, 2021

“You should all be fired from your day jobs,” the father said during the public comment period of the meeting. “If your employers knew that you were more inefficient than the DMV, you would be replaced in a heartbeat!”

“You’re a bunch of cowards, hiding behind our children as an excuse for keeping schools closed,” he continued, growing increasingly frustrated. “You think you’re some sort of martyrs because of the decisions you’re making when the statistics do not lie, that the vast majority of the population is not at risk from this virus.”

The father then demands the board find a solution or else other parents will step up and handle things.

“The garbage workers who pick up my freaking trash risk their lives everyday more than anyone in this school system. Figure it out! Or get off the podium. Because you know what? There are people like me and a line of other people out there who will gladly take your seat and figure it out. It’s not a high bar. Raise the freakin’ bar!”

The Loudoun County School Board is set to vote the week of Feb. 1 on a plan that would bring students in pre-k through fifth grade back into school buildings by Feb. 16, according to WTOP. Parents have already opted for a hybrid learning model, according to the report.

Meanwhile, middle and high school students whose parents have also chosen the hybrid model that would return to classes for days a week by March 3, WTOP reported.

The district reverted back to 100% distance learning on Dec. 15 after new COVID-19 metrics for the county showed a spike in cases, according to WTOP.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, other parents expressed concern that their children need to return to in-person learning, according to WTOP.

“How do you expect a five-year-old to handle this situation?” one mother said. “She should be excited to go to school, to grow, to learn, to thrive.” (RELATED: CDC Officials Urge School Re-Openings In Journal Article)

Another mother cited a Chinese proverb before pointing to the fact that the district won’t reopen.

“‘Teachers open the door, but you must enter (by yourself).’ Right now, you have thousands of kids banging on the door for education, yet Loudoun has chosen to close the door.”

Some teachers have raised concerns to the board about returning until all staff members receive the coronavirus vaccine, according to the report. More than 6,000 Loudoun County teachers have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, WTOP reported.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Loudoun County School Board but did not receive a response at the time of publication.